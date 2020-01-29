Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Nolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Nolan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Nolan Notice
NOLAN - Dr. Peter J. of Smithtown, NY on January 24, 2020. Proud and dedicated college physics professor for 48 years at Farmingdale State College. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Nolan. Loving father of Thomas Nolan, James (Joanne) Nolan, John (Nancy) Nolan, Kevin Nolan and the late Julie Nolan. Adored step-father of Steven (Rabia) Ericson and Melissa (Michael) McCabe. Cherished pop-pop of Joseph, Kathleen, Shannon, Erin, Chelsey, Michael, Cameron, Patrick, and Treasa. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visiting Saturday 7:00-9:00PM and Sunday 12:00-3:00PM. Funeral service at the funeral home Monday 10:00AM. Interment to follow at St. James Episcopal Cemetery, St. James, NY www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Branch Funeral Home
Download Now