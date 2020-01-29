|
|
NOLAN - Dr. Peter J. of Smithtown, NY on January 24, 2020. Proud and dedicated college physics professor for 48 years at Farmingdale State College. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Nolan. Loving father of Thomas Nolan, James (Joanne) Nolan, John (Nancy) Nolan, Kevin Nolan and the late Julie Nolan. Adored step-father of Steven (Rabia) Ericson and Melissa (Michael) McCabe. Cherished pop-pop of Joseph, Kathleen, Shannon, Erin, Chelsey, Michael, Cameron, Patrick, and Treasa. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visiting Saturday 7:00-9:00PM and Sunday 12:00-3:00PM. Funeral service at the funeral home Monday 10:00AM. Interment to follow at St. James Episcopal Cemetery, St. James, NY www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 29, 2020