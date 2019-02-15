|
OBRIEN - Peter P. 48, on January 17th after a short illness. U.S. Army veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Survived by his parents Pat OBrien and Richard Gallagher of Bellport, his sisters Shannon OBrien (Michael Ubis) of Texas, Jennifer OBrien of Bellport and nieces Kaylae Thomas, Tamson Ubis, nephew Michael Ubis as well as his step brothers Christopher and Scott Gallagher of Connecticut. He leaves behind his beloved canine companion Wesley, who now resides in Texas. Memorial service will be on February 23rd at 10 am at the Bellport Methodist Church on South Country Rd in Bellport. Burial with Military Honors to follow at 11am at Woodland Cemetery on Station Rd in Bellport. An open house at his parents home in Bellport from noon until 3pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2019