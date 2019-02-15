Home

Bellport Methodist Church
185 S Country Rd
Bellport, NY 11713
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Bellport Methodist Church
South Country Rd
Bellport, NY
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodland Cemetery
Station Rd
Bellport, NY
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
at his parents home
Bellport , NY
View Map
Peter OBrien Notice
OBRIEN - Peter P. 48, on January 17th after a short illness. U.S. Army veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Survived by his parents Pat OBrien and Richard Gallagher of Bellport, his sisters Shannon OBrien (Michael Ubis) of Texas, Jennifer OBrien of Bellport and nieces Kaylae Thomas, Tamson Ubis, nephew Michael Ubis as well as his step brothers Christopher and Scott Gallagher of Connecticut. He leaves behind his beloved canine companion Wesley, who now resides in Texas. Memorial service will be on February 23rd at 10 am at the Bellport Methodist Church on South Country Rd in Bellport. Burial with Military Honors to follow at 11am at Woodland Cemetery on Station Rd in Bellport. An open house at his parents home in Bellport from noon until 3pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2019
