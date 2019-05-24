|
PERLIAN - Peter John, 88, of Patchogue, NY (formerly of East Islip, NY), on May 22, 2019. Proud Veteran of the US Army & former FDNY Firefighter. Beloved husband of the late Hazel "Betty" Perlian. Loving father of Janet (Edward, Jr.) Kelske and the late George and Daniel Perlian. Cherished grandfather of Daniel Kelske and Colleen (Justin) Lawson. Dearest great-grandfather of Wolfgang Lawson. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home, Inc., 500 N. Ocean Avenue, Patchogue, NY. Family to receive friends today from 4-9PM. Mass will be held on Saturday, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph the Worker R.C. Church in E. Patchogue, NY. Cremation to follow privately. Committal will follow in Calverton National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pediatric Burn Center, shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/galveston/ at 815 Market Street, Galveston, TX 77550-2725
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2019