PHILIPS - Peter on October 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Kunz). Director of Compliance Engineering with Harman Industries for 33 Years. Survived by family in the Netherlands and numerous cousins and friends here on Long Island. Visiting Tuesday 1-5 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY. Visitation will be live streamed. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
would be appreciated: www.stjude.org
. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2020.