1/
Peter Philips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHILIPS - Peter on October 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Kunz). Director of Compliance Engineering with Harman Industries for 33 Years. Survived by family in the Netherlands and numerous cousins and friends here on Long Island. Visiting Tuesday 1-5 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY. Visitation will be live streamed. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated: www.stjude.org. Cremation Private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved