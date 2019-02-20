Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Raphael RC Church
East Meadow, NY
POKALSKY - Peter A., of East Meadow, NY on February 15, 2019, in his 90th year. Devoted husband for over 62 years to his late wife, Evelyn. Loving father of Joseph (Nicole), Michael (Susan), Ann (Ted), John (Catherine), Paul, Mary (John), Matthew (Susan) and the late Peter. Beloved grandfather to Michael, Steven, Jack, Caroline, Joseph, Christopher, Carole, Peter, Andrew, Annie and Ella. Proud US Army Veteran. Exceptional electrical and aerospace engineer who worked on the Apollo lunar module program, electronic article surveillance, portable low-dose mammography systems, and listed inventor on 6 patents. Hobbies included cooking, music and carpentry. Peter was a knowledgeable, gentle and kind man who always lent a helping hand to anyone in need. Visitation Thursday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 9:45 am, St. Raphael RC Church, East Meadow. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2019
