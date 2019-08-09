|
PRINCIPE - Peter AB passed August 6, 2019, age 69. He was raised in Carle Place, longtime resident of Oceanside and active member of the community. Served as past President of the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. As a teacher, coach and business man, he was known by many for his kind words and comforting smile. He never turned down a request for help from a friend and would never hesitate to offer help to a stranger. Survived by his beloved wife, Heather of 42 years, loving children Joseph (Stephany Abrams) and Jennifer (Jesse Wilkes), and cherished grandchildren, Jack, Jake and Ava Jean. Funeral Mass, St. Anthony's RC Church, Oceanside, Friday, August 9th, 10:45AM. Donations in Peter's memory to . Funeral arrangements in care of Towers Funeral Home, Oceanside.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 9, 2019