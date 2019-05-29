ROCCO - Dr. Peter, on Wednesday May 22, 2019, left this life to find eternal life everlasting. Beloved son of Peter and Amelia Rocco of Westbury. Loving and faithful husband to Irene Rocco, and adoring father to Alyssa and Peter John of Northport. He is survived by his sisters Karen Pezdek, Andrea, Janet and Pamela Rocco, and loving Godchild, Noelle Pezdek. He leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and a multitude of friends that loved him. As a graduate of Lehigh University and NY Chiropractic College, Dr. Rocco maintained his practice in Hicksville for 36 years before retiring in 2015. Memorial will be held at Donohue-Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Avenue, Westbury on Wednesday May 29, Thursday May 30, 2pm-4pm, 7pm-9pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Brigid's Church on Friday May 31 at 9:45am. In lieu of flowers donations, can be made in Peter's Name to American Bladder Cancer Society at: http://www.bladdercancer support.org. Published in Newsday from May 29 to May 30, 2019