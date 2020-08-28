SICILIAN- Peter P. Co-Founder of Beer City, Successful Entrepreneur, and A great man passed August 19, 2020. The irrepressible Peter S. Sicilian, Sr. "Pete" lost his struggle with Covid-19 at age 87. Pete was the youngest of fourteen children born to Joseph and Theresa Sicilian on Underhill Road in the Bronx, New York on September 2, 1932. Other than when he was playing cards with his dad and Uncle Wooly, Pete was constantly involved in sports. Given that Pete had ten cousins living in the house on one side of his childhood home and eleven cousins in the house on the other side, the pool of 35 Sicilians enabled them to field an entire football, baseball and basketball team on short notice to compete against the other local Bronx teams. A graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School, Pete began his working life early by stomping grapes in the backyard for the family winery. Like most of his brothers, Pete joined the Navy and fought in the Korean War. He was stationed on an aircraft carrier and successfully dodged many close calls with the catapult launching the aircraft from the ship (as well as various ports of call and card games).Upon his honorable discharge from the service, Pete joined the family business, which by this time had shifted from wine to the home delivery of beer. As the junior guy both in age and tenure at the company, Pete was relegated to the refrigerated portion of the ice truck and rolled out the beer barrels to his brothers who sat a little more comfortably in the front of the truck. Unsurprisingly, as a result of the tedious work, Pete was known to "cut loose" a little with his Bronx friends. Halloween was his favorite holiday and at one such party he made an impression on the woman who would become his wife of 45 years, Catherine Walker ("Kitty"). Pete and Kitty were married soon thereafter on May 24, 1958.As the family business continued to grow, Pete and the other young brothers (Nick, Lenny, Tony and Frank) moved to the then cow pastures of Long Island to expand the beer franchise while his dad and older brothers (Dominic, Danny, Joey and John) stayed to maintain the foundation in the Bronx and Queens. The business grew wildly to encompass wholesaling and retailing as well as an ill-advised expansion into the brewery business. From Sicilian Brothers to Cold Beer to ultimately Beer City, the family business became one of the largest beer distributors in New York State and Pete's dad became the President of the New York State Beer Retailors Association. Along the way Pete picked up many business partners beyond his brothers (including retired New York Yankees Mickey Mantle and Whitely Ford), but his favorite non-family partner was his lifetime friend Bobby Gray. Pete and Bobby branched out beyond the distribution of beer to include old fashioned candy (Andy's Candies), bakeries (Arnold's Bread Store), video rentals (Video City), as well as 1976 Bicentennial garbage cans (one year only).Despite Pete's many business successes in New York, he always focused on the fact that these businesses created opportunities and jobs for many people who might not otherwise have them. In fact, he had significant contacts with the priests and nuns at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church who often provided names of people who were temporarily down on their luck and were able to get back on their feet after a stint at one of Pete's businesses. People often thought Pete was cloned. Despite his prodigious business success, he was always involved in community and church activities, particularly when it involved his children, Mary, Jim, Peter, and John. Whether it was as a coach for basketball, baseball, soccer or other activities his kids were involved in, or simply as a transportation source, Pete was always available. He also ensured that every family vacation (typically a road trip in the family station wagon) involved some debacle which allowed everyone to recall the trips. Pete loved family games, from bocce and horseshoes to board games like and Monopoly, Checkers and Cranium. However, deep down, cards - any card games - were his favorite. Pete felt his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews were not equipped for life unless they could play poker. Accordingly, beginning at age 8, all family members had to learn to play. Pete loved his wife Kitty and ensured that they always had time together. Whether it was a formal party, an informal get together or simply playing some cards with close friends, Pete and Kitty were always on the go. They danced, sang and attended events at approximately fifty percent of the casinos in the Caribbean. Pete had an affinity for the craps table because of his tour of duty in the Navy, but Kitty ensured there were always some winnings. This love affair lasted 45 great years until Kitty lost her battle with breast cancer in 2003 at the age of 70. Although heartbroken, Pete continued on. He had survived his own bout with Stage 4 prostate cancer after participating in an experimental program at Sloan-Kettering. After weeks of being told by no less than five doctors the he had no longer than six months to live, Pete agreed to allow a derivative of mustard gas (now, a chemotherapy agent) along with radiation and hormones to be injected into his body for over three months. Despite the array of medicines, Pete continued to work his candy business part time, even trading some candy to security guards at the hospital for a prime parking spot at the loading dock. The man who lived life to the fullest had another chapter left. Pete moved to Ormond Beach, Florida, in 2004 to be closer to his daughter Mary and nieces Arlene (Bob), Terry and Donna, grandniece Cheryl, as well as unofficial nieces Dawn and Vickie. His relentless entreprenuerial drive enabled him to create and sell additional businesses during his nearly seventeen years in Florida, including Perfect Scents (air freshener), Halifax Homes (modular homes) and U-Go-Grl (branded products), among others. These activities culminated in 2012 when at the age of 80 he was recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year for Volusia and Flagler Counties. Pete kept up his charitable efforts while in Ormond Beach. He was significantly involved with Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and ran the division of the annual Italian Festival that generated some of the most significant funds for the church. (Pete's commercial exploits regarding the annual festival were the subject of a humorous 2017 article in the Daytona News Journal.) Pete also spent considerable time during the holidays feeding the homeless at Our Lady of Lourdes. During the home stretch, Pete tackled his health issues with his trademark humor and tenacity. He often expresses thanks for the efforts of his two grandchildren, Isabella and Juliana, as well as the unwavering support and love from his two daughters-in-law, Monica and Lisa. Pete also loved his rescue dog, Pokey. Pete often threated to live to be 150 years old, particularly after his bout with cancer. Although he only made it to 87, each person he met along the way would confirm that, given his tremendous zest for life, he packed in 150 years of living into those 87 years. Pete will be laid to rest at the Veteran's Cemetery in Calverton, Long Island on Friday, August 28t at 11:00 a.m. In light of the pandemic, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held in Pete's honor at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to either of the following charities in Pete's name: Uniformed Firefighters Association Widows and Children Fund https://ufanyc.org/funds/widows
and children.php Or Pawsability Pet Rescue https://www.adoptapet.com/adoption
rescue/78036-pawsibilities-pt-orange-florida.