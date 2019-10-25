Home

Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Peter Schifano
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church
840 George Bush Blvd.
Delray Beach, FL
Peter V. Schifano


1927 - 2019
Peter V. Schifano Notice
SCHIFANO - Peter "Uccio," 92 of Delray Beach passed away on October 22, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Vincent, Peter and wife Lilia, Paul, John and Richard and wife Jennifer; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Argentina Hills, Adriana Calieri and Annamaria Forcier; sisters-in-law, Dina Galati and Elda Sinopoli. Predeceased by his wife, Loletta V. Schifano in 2016. Friends may call on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM & 6PM to 8PM at the Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Avenue (North Federal Hwy.), Delray Beach, FL. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 28, 2019, 10AM at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 840 George Bush Blvd., Delray Beach, FL 33483. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery located in Royal Palm Beach, FL. Please visit www.LorneAndSons.com to view and sign Peter's guestbook.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 25, 2019
