Peter Zabudoski
ZABUDOSKI - Peter J.of East Northport on November 6, 2020 at 72 years of age. Devoted husband of Jeanne Zabudoski. Cherished father of Gregory (Elizabeth), Christina (Andrew), Diana (Robert), and Emily. Grandfather of Austin, Madeline, Avery, Hannah, Savannah, Mason, Zoe, and Jack. Visitation Thursday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm at Bruegge-mann Funeral Home - 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Friday, 10:00 am at St. Francis Of Assisi R.C. Church, Greenlawn. Burial to follow at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery. www.bfhli.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
NOV
12
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Of Assisi R.C. Church, Greenlawn
Funeral services provided by
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
