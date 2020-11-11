ZABUDOSKI - Peter J.of East Northport on November 6, 2020 at 72 years of age. Devoted husband of Jeanne Zabudoski. Cherished father of Gregory (Elizabeth), Christina (Andrew), Diana (Robert), and Emily. Grandfather of Austin, Madeline, Avery, Hannah, Savannah, Mason, Zoe, and Jack. Visitation Thursday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm at Bruegge-mann Funeral Home - 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Friday, 10:00 am at St. Francis Of Assisi R.C. Church, Greenlawn. Burial to follow at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery. www.bfhli.com