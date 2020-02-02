|
|
CALDERONE - Philip A. age 91, of Oakdale, (formerly of Seaford) on January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Josephine. Loving father of Philip Jr. (Debbie), Anthony (Karen), Louis (Melody) and Joanne (Craig) Napolitano. Adored grandfather of twelve and great-grandfather of two. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy. West Sayville, Monday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Nepomucene RC Church, Bohemia, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bravehearts, St. Francis Hospital 100 Port Washington Blvd. Roslyn, NY 11576-1353 would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 2, 2020