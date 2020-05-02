Home

POWERED BY

Services
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 766-0425
Service
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Aversano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Aversano


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Aversano Notice
Aversano - Philip A. March 8, 1941-April 22, 2020. It is with sadness that the family of Philip A. Aversano announces his passing after battling Covid 19, on April 22, at the age of 79. Our beloved Philip will be remembered by his children, Stacey and Wendy. He will also be remembered by his grandchildren, Kayla and Andrew, his nieces, Rosemary (Paul) and Lisa (Chris) and his nephews Louis, Frank (Lisa) and Anthony, as well as eight great nieces and nephews. Philip was predeceased by his brothers Francis and Louis. Given the circumstances of this time, the family will be hosting a virtual memorial service shortly. A traditional service to celebrate Philip's life will take place when possible. Please visit [email protected] com for more information. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY 11572.
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Towers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -