|
|
Aversano - Philip A. March 8, 1941-April 22, 2020. It is with sadness that the family of Philip A. Aversano announces his passing after battling Covid 19, on April 22, at the age of 79. Our beloved Philip will be remembered by his children, Stacey and Wendy. He will also be remembered by his grandchildren, Kayla and Andrew, his nieces, Rosemary (Paul) and Lisa (Chris) and his nephews Louis, Frank (Lisa) and Anthony, as well as eight great nieces and nephews. Philip was predeceased by his brothers Francis and Louis. Given the circumstances of this time, the family will be hosting a virtual memorial service shortly. A traditional service to celebrate Philip's life will take place when possible. Please visit [email protected] com for more information. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY 11572.
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2020