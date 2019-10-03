Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Rocco
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip D'Ambrosio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip D'Ambrosio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip D'Ambrosio Notice
D'AMBROSIO - Philip F. of Glen Cove, NY on October 1st, 2019 age 80. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Philip (Susan), Debbie Mercadante (Mark) and Diane (Matty). Dear brother of Marie, Joseph, Louie, Frank, Ann and the late Chetta. Proud grandfather of Amanda, Ashley, Nichole and Melanie. Great-grandfather of Averi and Liam. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home Friday 2-4 & 6-9pm. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco Saturday 10am. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.