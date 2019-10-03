|
D'AMBROSIO - Philip F. of Glen Cove, NY on October 1st, 2019 age 80. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Philip (Susan), Debbie Mercadante (Mark) and Diane (Matty). Dear brother of Marie, Joseph, Louie, Frank, Ann and the late Chetta. Proud grandfather of Amanda, Ashley, Nichole and Melanie. Great-grandfather of Averi and Liam. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home Friday 2-4 & 6-9pm. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco Saturday 10am. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 3, 2019