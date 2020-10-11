Philip Darcy

DARCY - Philip, age 78, passed away October 2, 2020 at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. He was a resident of Vero Beach, and previously Long Island, New York. He was born February 9, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Peter and Marion Darcy. Mr. Darcy served honorably in the United States Army. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Susan; sons, Matthew (Marybeth) and Brian (Jennifer) Darcy; grandchildren, Elyse, Julianna, Kylee and Tyler; sister, Patricia McNamara; brother, Michael (Lenore) Darcy; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Pletka; brother-in-law, William Pletka; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Peter and sister, Maureen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com