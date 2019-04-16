|
ROBINSON - Philip E., of Medford, NY, passed on April 7, 2019 at 83 years of age. He achieved the title of Supervisor Investigator employed by the Manhattan District Attorney's office. Thereafter, he was a consultant to the pharmaceutical, food and consumer products industry. His children are Red (Karen Ann) Robinson, Jean M. Frangiapani, Chris-topher Robinson and the late Daniel Robinson. His grandsons are Justin and Jason Correira and his greatgrandson is Matthew Daniel Correira. Interment will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 11:00am Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2019