Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
293 South St
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-6700
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Chapel of St. Dominic RC Church, Oyster Bay
Interment
Following Services
Calverton National Cemetery

Philip Franznick


1928 - 2020
Philip Franznick Notice
FRANZNICK - Philip E. formerly of Oyster Bay on March 3. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (Collins). Loving father of Kevin, Catherine, Philip C. and Timothy. Cherished grandfather of Emma, Alise, Aiden, John Dylan and Juliette. Brother of the late William and the late John. Family will receive friends at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home, 293 South St., Oyster Bay, NY on Monday from 2pm to 4pm and from 7pm to 9pm. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday 10:30am at the Chapel of St. Dominic RC Church, Oyster Bay. Interment to follow with Military Honors at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Dominic Parish Ministry & Outreach 93 Anstice St., Oyster Bay, NY 11771.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2020
