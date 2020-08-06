FALZONE Philip G. of Hewlett, NY passed away peace-fully on August 1, 2020. Predeceased in death by his beloved wife, Margaret and son, Robert, he is survived by his son Philip (Karen) and his grandchildren, Philip (Kailey), Stephen (Allison), Michael and Andrew. Loving brother of Virginia. uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Proud U.S. Army Veteran and VFW Past Commander Post #1582. Cremation private, Funeral Mass 10am Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Anne's Church, Garden City, NY. Private Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, any donations or acts of kindness can be directed to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital in his name Arrangements entrusted to Dalton Funeral Home, Floral Park.







