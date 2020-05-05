|
LUONGO - Philip J. Loving husband and soulmate to Marie, devoted father and guiding light to Steven (deceased), Susan Christie (Chuck), Anthony, and Philip Jr. (Heather). Beloved Grandpa (Papa) to Jillian (Craig), Michael (Alessandra), Philip (Elise), Marie (Daniel), Samantha (Chris), Christopher, Alexandra, Philip III, Nicholas, Luca, and Zachary. Great Grandpa to James, Timothy, and Nathan. Cherished brother to Dan. Adored by his cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. Phil was an incredible man. He retired after 20 years as Detective Sergeant of the Nassau County Police Department, serving as commanding officer of the Rackets Squad as well as Supervisor of the Narcotics Squad. After his many posts in his decorated career in law enforcement, he then embarked on his second career, becoming an attorney for the next 20 years. He helped countless people in both professions. His career was rich and varied. Along the way, he was a model, a baseball coach, a real estate broker, a P-6 member, and a CCD instructor. But more important to him than his illustrious career was his family. He loved Marie completely and devotedly. He provided a guiding light to his children, grandchildren and extended family. He asked for nothing, but gave us everything. He courageously fought through any challenge thrown his way. He saved lives and brought lives into this world. He acted always for family first and asked for no recognition. His example, inspiration, and guidance has made everyone he touched richer in so many ways. He was our hero. Visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ massapequa-ny/philip-luongo-9155583 for an online memory page. You can add pictures and thoughts. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Memory of Philip Luongo ~ to the National MS Society A World Free of MS or to the fight against Parkinson's: visit alumni.nyit.edu/giving/nyitcom and choose "Adele Smithers Parkinson's Center" from the drop down menu.
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2020