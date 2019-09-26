|
|
ROY - Philip J., age 80, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Freeport, NY, died September 22, 2019 at home. Philip graduated from Levittown High School and made his career as a master electrician for Mercy Medical Center. In his spare time Philip enjoyed building model ships and he was a model train enthusiast. Philip was predeceased by his wife, Cheryl, whom he loved always. He is survived by his daughter Elana Roy of Middle Island, NY and brother Joseph E. Roy of Wilmington, DE. Services will be private. www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 26, 2019