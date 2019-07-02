Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
(631) 589-1500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:45 AM
St. John Nepomucene R.C. Church
Bohemia, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Saccio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Saccio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Saccio Notice
SACCIO - Philip W. of Bohemia, NY passed peacefully on June 30, 2019. Beloved husband and bestfriend of Donna. Cherished father of Aimee and Philip (Siobhan). Proud grandpa of Maebh, Lochlan and Rowan. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Lifelong professional photographer,avid boater and Blue Jay, Finn and Sunfish sailor. Phil was a sweet, gentle soul whose love of animals, especially rescue cats made a difference in the lives of many. Rest in peace, sweetheart. Reposing Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home 1320 Lakeland Avenue, Bohemia where a religious service will be held Tuesday 3:00 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45 am St. John Nepomucene R.C. Church, Bohemia. Interment St. John Nepomucene Cemetery, Bohemia. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
Download Now