SACCIO - Philip W. of Bohemia, NY passed peacefully on June 30, 2019. Beloved husband and bestfriend of Donna. Cherished father of Aimee and Philip (Siobhan). Proud grandpa of Maebh, Lochlan and Rowan. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Lifelong professional photographer,avid boater and Blue Jay, Finn and Sunfish sailor. Phil was a sweet, gentle soul whose love of animals, especially rescue cats made a difference in the lives of many. Rest in peace, sweetheart. Reposing Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home 1320 Lakeland Avenue, Bohemia where a religious service will be held Tuesday 3:00 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45 am St. John Nepomucene R.C. Church, Bohemia. Interment St. John Nepomucene Cemetery, Bohemia. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019