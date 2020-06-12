Philip Zanetti

ZANETTI - Philip John of Floral Park, NY, on June 6, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved son of the late Henry and Fernanda. Devoted father to Amy Zanetti Harkin (Kenneth) and Robert (Karrie). Cherished grandfather to Isabella, Kenneth, Hank, and Jack. Loving brother of Flora Manno, John, Maria Pecorale, Henry (Kathy). Adored uncle of 16 dearly-regarded nieces and nephews who fondly remember Uncle Phil. Philip is predeceased by the mother of his children, Roslyn Aversa Zanetti. Philip was born February 4, 1933 in Bayshore, NY. Philip graduated from Sewanhaka High School (Floral Park), Class of 1951, and was a member of the track club. He then worked with his father in the family business, Zanetti's in Floral Park, NY. He was a partner in the family restaurant, Zanetti's Luncheonette in Lynbrook, NY from 1951-1975. Philip retired from Hilde- brandt's Luncheonette in 1998. Philip was an avid reader and book collector, with a high interest in the U.S. military and history. His research, reading and model building reflected that. He loved collecting comics, sports cards and stamps and he organized them with great joy. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center where a private family visitation and remembrance will be held. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Those who wish to remember Philip in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the National Alzheimer's Association and Wounded Warrior Project. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 12, 2020.