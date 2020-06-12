Philip Zanetti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZANETTI - Philip John of Floral Park, NY, on June 6, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved son of the late Henry and Fernanda. Devoted father to Amy Zanetti Harkin (Kenneth) and Robert (Karrie). Cherished grandfather to Isabella, Kenneth, Hank, and Jack. Loving brother of Flora Manno, John, Maria Pecorale, Henry (Kathy). Adored uncle of 16 dearly-regarded nieces and nephews who fondly remember Uncle Phil. Philip is predeceased by the mother of his children, Roslyn Aversa Zanetti. Philip was born February 4, 1933 in Bayshore, NY. Philip graduated from Sewanhaka High School (Floral Park), Class of 1951, and was a member of the track club. He then worked with his father in the family business, Zanetti's in Floral Park, NY. He was a partner in the family restaurant, Zanetti's Luncheonette in Lynbrook, NY from 1951-1975. Philip retired from Hilde- brandt's Luncheonette in 1998. Philip was an avid reader and book collector, with a high interest in the U.S. military and history. His research, reading and model building reflected that. He loved collecting comics, sports cards and stamps and he organized them with great joy. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center where a private family visitation and remembrance will be held. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Those who wish to remember Philip in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the National Alzheimer's Association and Wounded Warrior Project. www.moloneyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved