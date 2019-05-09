BORRERO-Phillip Anthony, 76, of Lenoir, NC, passed away on May 4, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Phillip was the beloved husband of Julia Borrero; father of Tanya Borrero Henry of Lenoir, NC; and of stepson, Nathan Ryan, of Charlotte, NC; a granddaughter, Mia Asuncion Ricks whom he adored; he is also survived by his brothers, sisters and their families. Born December 1, 1942, in the Bronx, New York City, he was preceded in death by his father, Felipe Borrero, and his mother, Asuncion Borrero, of Long Island, NY. Phillip's compassion and sense of humor was a source of joy for all who knew him. A memorial service celebrating Phillip's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Service. Online condolences can be sent to the to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com Published in Newsday on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary