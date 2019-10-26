Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Nassau Knolls Cemetery
Port Washington, NY
Phillip Lee Knox Notice
KNOX - Philip Lee of Sea Cliff, NY, on October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Valerie B. Loving father of Philip L., Jr. (Diana), Brian, Daryl (Jennifer), Jeff. Cher-ished grandfather of 10. Dear brother of Norman "Soupy" and the late Cora, Albert, Hezzy, "Bay Bob." Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com. Interment 11 am Wednesday, Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 26, 2019
