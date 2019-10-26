|
KNOX - Philip Lee of Sea Cliff, NY, on October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Valerie B. Loving father of Philip L., Jr. (Diana), Brian, Daryl (Jennifer), Jeff. Cher-ished grandfather of 10. Dear brother of Norman "Soupy" and the late Cora, Albert, Hezzy, "Bay Bob." Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com. Interment 11 am Wednesday, Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 26, 2019