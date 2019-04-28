Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Panzarella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Panzarella

Notice Condolences Flowers

Phillip Panzarella Notice
PANZARELLA - Phillip E. of Holtsville, NY on April 25, 2019 in his 74th year. Phil was a Lieutenant Commander with the NYPD for 42 years. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Phillip (Sherri) and Angela Lauruska (Daniel). Cherished Poppa of Phillip, Shannon, Faith, Cecilia, Anthony and Liliana. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Monday. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:30AM at St. Sylvester's R.C. Church, Medford, NY. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visitation Sunday and Monday 2-4 & 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
Download Now