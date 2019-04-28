|
|
PANZARELLA - Phillip E. of Holtsville, NY on April 25, 2019 in his 74th year. Phil was a Lieutenant Commander with the NYPD for 42 years. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Phillip (Sherri) and Angela Lauruska (Daniel). Cherished Poppa of Phillip, Shannon, Faith, Cecilia, Anthony and Liliana. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Monday. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:30AM at St. Sylvester's R.C. Church, Medford, NY. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visitation Sunday and Monday 2-4 & 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2019