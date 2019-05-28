Newsday Notices
More Obituaries for Phillip Wulfken
Phillip Wulfken

Notice Condolences Flowers

Phillip Wulfken Notice
WULFKEN- Phillip Charles, 64, passed away on May 25, 2019. Born on August 22, 1954, he was the beloved husband of Judith, devoted father of Elizabeth (James) and Kaitlyn (Andrew), and the cherished grandfather of Matthew, Phillip, William, and Evelyn. His family will uphold his memory enduringly and devotedly. Viewing will be held at M. A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Services will be held at St John's Episcopal Church in Huntington at 10 AM. Following he will be interred at Northport Rural Cemetery. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2019
