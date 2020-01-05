Home

Philomena Patti Notice
PATTI - Philomena "Minnie", of Riverhead on January 3, 2020, Age 89. Devoted wife of the late Christopher. Loving mother of Chris (Gina) Patti and Rosemary (Don) Grande. Cherished grandmother of 6 loving grandchildren. Family to receive friends Monday 2-5pm & 7-9pm at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. 406 East Main St. Riverhead NY. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30am St. John The Evangelist R.C.C., Riverhead, NY. Burial to follow Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.tuthillfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020
