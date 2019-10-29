Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:45 AM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Massapequa, NY
View Map
DRUM-PELLEGRINO - Phylis G. passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019 at the age of 80. Predeceased by her late husband Frank Pellegrino. Loving children Suzanne (Stephen), Frank (Maeve), and Steven (Sheryl). Cherished grandchildren Amanda, Stephanie (Nick), Daniel, Erin, Lauren, Frank, William, and Nick. Beloved husband John Drum. Dearest children Kerin (Bill), Kevin (Danielle), Keith (Donna), Kurt (Kathy), Kimmarie (Adrian). Loving grandchildren Danny, Jack, Thomas, Brandon, Julia, Margaret, Maeve, and Myles. Phylis proudly served as a NYPD Detective for 20 years and will always be remembered and loved by many as the beautiful person she was. Funeral Service Today 9:45AM at the Massapequa Funeral Home North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd. (at Clark) Massapequa Park, NY. Funeral Mass 11AM at St Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 29, 2019
