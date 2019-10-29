|
|
MARCONI - Phyllis Ann formerly of Bay Shore, NY, on October 26, 2019, at the age of 62. Devoted daughter of Grace and the late Angelo. Loving sister of Marie Denman (Charles), William (Donna), Alice, and predeceased by Frances and Benjamin. Cherished aunt of Spencer and Hailey. Adored niece of Frank and Alice Spininger. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral will be held Friday at 10:30 am with a Religious Service in the funeral home at 11 am. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 29, 2019