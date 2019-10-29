Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Marconi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Ann Marconi

Add a Memory
Phyllis Ann Marconi Notice
MARCONI - Phyllis Ann formerly of Bay Shore, NY, on October 26, 2019, at the age of 62. Devoted daughter of Grace and the late Angelo. Loving sister of Marie Denman (Charles), William (Donna), Alice, and predeceased by Frances and Benjamin. Cherished aunt of Spencer and Hailey. Adored niece of Frank and Alice Spininger. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral will be held Friday at 10:30 am with a Religious Service in the funeral home at 11 am. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now