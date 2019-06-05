Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Brown

Notice Condolences Flowers

Phyllis Brown Notice
BROWN - Phyllis P., on May 30, 2019, age 83, of Jensen Beach, FL, formerly of Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved wife of James T. Loving mother of James R. (Tanya), and Linda Herman (Richie). Cherished grandmother of Nicole and step grandmother of Kayla Herman. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Thursday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY on Friday, 10:30 a.m. Interment Memorial Cemetery Of St. John's Church. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oyster Bay Funeral Home
Download Now