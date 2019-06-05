|
BROWN - Phyllis P., on May 30, 2019, age 83, of Jensen Beach, FL, formerly of Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved wife of James T. Loving mother of James R. (Tanya), and Linda Herman (Richie). Cherished grandmother of Nicole and step grandmother of Kayla Herman. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Thursday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY on Friday, 10:30 a.m. Interment Memorial Cemetery Of St. John's Church. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 5, 2019