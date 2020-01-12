Home

CARAMANICA - Phyllis Ann (nee Ross, Oehler) Caramanica, 85, of Doylestown, PA, died December 21, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by her family. Born in Brooklyn, NY, and a 1956 graduate of Hofstra College, Phyllis was a long-time resident of Northport, Long Island, where she was a member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Northport, where Phyllis and Alex married June 8, 1974 after the loss of their first spouses. In the 1980's, Phyllis started a business, Panda Country Primitives, sponsoring Amish cra-fters and featuring baskets, pottery, and other Americana furnishings and continued this business online when she and Alex moved to Doylestown in 2001. When not working on their business, Phyllis was an avid cook and reader and loved playing board games with her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband, Alex, children Ross and Jane Oehler of Collegeville, PA, John and Margaret Oehler of Coopersburg, PA, and grandchildren Harry, Todd and Catie (Collegeville) and Macleod (Coopersburg), step-daughters Donna Beardsall of Mississippi and Wendi McDuffy of Alabama, and step-grandchildren William, Nicole, Timothy, Miranda and Shane. A memorial service is being planned for Northport in the Spring of 2020.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 12, 2020
