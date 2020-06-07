RUSSELL - Phyllis Ettlinger peacefully at home in Melville, NY on June 5, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved & devoted wife of the late James S. Russell, loving mother to Nancy L. Russell of Boston, MA, Linda R. Martin of South Salem, NY (Paul) and Carol E. Russell of Coram, NY (Ted). Proud grandmother of Karen N. Martin and Zachary R. Malik. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Mildred Ettlinger and her brother, Robert N. Ettlinger. Fondly remembered by Jeffrey Malik, Jeremy Malik and Jill Giresi.Phyllis was born on January 16, 1929, in Hollis, Queens. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1947 and then earned an Associate's degree in business at Adelphi College in 1949. After college, she worked as a secretary in New York City and developed a great love of the city. In 1963 the family moved to Dix Hills, Long Island, where she lived for 40 years before moving to Melville in retirement with Jim. Phyllis often mentioned how much she loved the Huntington area. She was a charter member of the Dix Hills United Methodist Church for over 50 years and served faithfully as a substitute organist and on many committees through the years. She enjoyed travel, music, playing the piano and loved going to the city for theater and opera. She will be most remembered for her sense of caring, generosity, loyal friendship and love of her family and church. Phyllis' family expresses their sincere gratitude to all the wonderful companions, caregivers and hospice staff who assisted and cared for her at home over the past few years as her health declined.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis' memory to the Dix Hills United Methodist Church, c/o Pastor Lynn Hazel, 400 Deer Park Avenue, Dix Hills, NY 11746 or to a charity close to your heart. Due to current coronavirus restrictions, a small service and burial will be private for immediate family with a Memorial Service planned for a later date. www. boyd-caratozzolofuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.