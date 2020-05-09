Home

KOWALSKI - Phyllis G., 86 years old, passed away on 5/4/2020, due to COVID-19 complications. Phyllis was born in Brooklyn on December 27, 1933, to Gilda and Frank Gelista. She lived in Brooklyn until moving 11 years ago to Rockville Centre and then Lynbrook. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Frank Gelista, Jr. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Karen Weigelt, son-in-law Richard Weigelt, grand- son Richard Weigelt III, and her cousins Bob and Cathi Tramantano. MOM, you are forever in our hearts.
Published in Newsday on May 9, 2020
