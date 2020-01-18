|
|
TROTT - Phyllis of Manhasset Hills died on January 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stuart. Loving mother of Jodi Nagle (Michael), Jessica Denton (David) and Barri Trott. Adored grandmother of Emily and Jack Nagle and granddog Guinness. Devoted sister of Ronald Gordon (Carolyn). Treasured sister-in-law of Frances Schantz Trott and her late husband Donald Trott. Services at Riverside-Nassau North Chapels, 55 No. Station Plaza, Great Neck, NY on Sunday, January 19 at 1:00 PM. Phyllis will be interred alongside her husband Stu Trott near their home in the Berkshires. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: St. Francis Hospital, 100 Port Washington Blvd., Roslyn, NY 11576.
Published in Newsday from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020