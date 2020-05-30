Or Copy this URL to Share

MIZZI- Pia, 61, a lifelong resident of Sayville, LI, died on May 28, 2020. Beloved wife of William. Loving mother of Marie Neilon, Antonia (John) Neilon-Sautter, Bryan (Nikki) Neilon and the late Peter Neilon. Proud grandmother of Julie, Jack, Aurelia, Katherine and Penny. Dear sister of Patricia, Pamela & Philip Mizzi. Due the current health crisis, services were private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, West Sayville.







