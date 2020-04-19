|
MIRADOLI - Pier Antonio passed away on Sun, April 5, 2020. "Tony" was born on July 29, 1942, in Venice, Italy, & grew up after WWII loving America. He wanted to be a Formula 1 driver, & drove an Alfa Romeo Giulia with all luxuries yet no radio, so when he met American tourist Valerie Lupia in 1964 he sang Italian pop songs to her. Soon they married, first in Italy, then in NY. He worked for Alitalia at JFK and befriended the Formula 1 drivers, and watched races from the pits with them. He truly was an old world Italian gentleman who liked the simple things: a good meal, great music (Pavarotti & Streisand to Pink Floyd & Bee Gees), and his hobbies collecting coins, stamps, pins, autographs, and his photos. He loved playing with kids at parties he disappeared and was found with them. So, he was a natural as a devoted father of Jason and Aimee, and quit smoking when he became a dad. He adopted them, was interested in their roots, but also instilled in them his passion for his Italian culture, and joy at being an American citizen. He worked 80 hrs/wk to buy a Manhasset house out of foreclosure, yet still found time to teach them soccer, to ride bikes, and cook. His children's friends fought to ride in his car, he knew every MTV video and drove like he wanted to race Formula 1. In 1990 he had a stroke which left him paralyzed on the right side; his light was never as bright. But at times a glimmer would shine: laughing with his 7 grandkids to Jim Carrey movies, racing Hot Wheels cars on the floor, or sipping a tea party cup. Yes, at every stage of his life, his passions were the same, the simple things, food, music, and laughter with his family.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020