Dr. Pierre Charles Woog
WOOG - Dr. Pierre Charles professor, husband, father and force of nature who was known for his passionate generosity and persistent curiosity, died peacefully on September 8 at his home in Eastport, Maine. He was 78. Dr. Woog was Professor Emeritus and served as founding Dean of the School of Education at Adelphi University and earned his PhD from Hofstra University in 1971. Dr. Woog was predeceased by son Keith Woog and sister Jeannie Lieberman. He is survived by wife Kendall, daughters Sarah and Amanda, son-in-law Robert Pinkard, grandchildren Madisyn Burgess and Sam Pinkard, son Kevin, and sisters Nicole Saiswick and Sylvie Woog. Full obituary can be found at www.maysfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 20, 2020.
