Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Oceanside, NY
Polly Boles Notice
BOLES - Polly A. of Merrick, formerly of Oceanside, NY, on February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Boles. Loving mother of Douglas (Suzanne), Patricia (Frank) Marinello and Daniel (Julie). Dear grandmother of Terrance, Lauren, Emily and Frank. Sister of the late Marion Mercer. Reposing Towers Funeral Home, 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, Sunday 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass, St. Anthony's RC Church, Oceanside, Monday 9:45AM. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2019
