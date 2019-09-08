Home

BRANDT - Poul, age 88, died on August 24, 2019 from comp-lications of Lewy Body Dementia. Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Brandt, Poul will be remembered as the family "Chief," and as respected business owner of Brandt Woodcraft of Roslyn, NY for 33 years. He met his wife, Patricia DePalo, in Brooklyn in 1954. After living in Roslyn, NY, they retired in 1998 and moved to Debary, FL where he built a community. In 2016 Poul moved to Chapel Hill, NC during his illness. He is survived by three children and their families. Condolences/inquiries can be sent to family via: [email protected]
Published in Newsday on Sept. 8, 2019
