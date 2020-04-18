|
PUMPHREY - Preston V., 85 of Broadview Heights, Ohio, formerly of Syosset, NY. He passed away on April 14, 2020 after an eight year battle with Parkinson's disease. Beloved husband to his wife of 58 years Barbara (nee Sauve) of Broadview Heights, Ohio. Loving father to his three daughters: Kathleen Kissinger (Russell) of Syosset, NY, Lynne Pence (Robert) of Broadview Heights, OH and Nancy Sinkus (James) of Niskayuna, NY. Devoted to his 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister Patricia Evans (Kirk) of Parkton, MD. Preston was raised in Port Washington, NY and went on to graduate from Dartmouth College in '56 and then served in the United States Army. His career was in Wall Street and he established his own brokerage firm, Pumphrey Securities in Syo-sset, NY. He was an Adjunct Professor of Finance at C.W. Post College, and while there he co-authored a book about Values in Business Management. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross in Nassau County and served as Chairman of the Board from 2005 to 2008. The family wishes to thank the staff of Danbury in Broadview Heights and Kindred Hospice for all their care and compassion. In light of recent events, interment will be private. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Preston the family suggests Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, One Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724. The laboratory is currently doing advanced research on Parkinson's disease. Arrangements by Fortuna Funeral Home 216-520-7335.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020