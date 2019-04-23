|
MERCADO Prisicilla (Arroyo), Loving Mother to Emilio Mercado (Christopher Reichheld), Theresa Mercado, Lisa Mercado (Lisa Spinosa), Sister to Rachel Filomeno (the late Isaias Filomeno) and (the late Margarita, Elsie, Gilda, Julio, James). Aunt (Titi) to many Nieces and Nephews and their families and Friend to so many. Has peacefully passed away on April 21, 2019. Memorial Visitation at Fives Smithtown Funeral Home, 31 Landing Avenue, Smithtown Wednesday 1-3PM & 7-9PM. In lieu of flowers Donations to the . Mother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend you will always be loved and never forgotten.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2019