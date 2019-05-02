Newsday Notices
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY 11934
(631) 878-0065
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY 11934
VONA - Prudence, of Center Moriches, N.Y., on April 28th, 2019 in her 105th year. Devoted wife of the late John. Cherished mother of Mary (Pat) and t he late Matthew. Loving grandmother of David (Dorothy), Lisa, Maricia (Tavarus), and Christopher. Adored great grandmother of Melissa, Steven, Amanda, and Kayne. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Reposing Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 203 Main Street, Center Moriches, N.Y. where a religious service will be held Friday 3 PM. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 AM. Interment following Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Center Moriches, NY. Visiting Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2019
