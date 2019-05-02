|
VONA - Prudence, of Center Moriches, N.Y., on April 28th, 2019 in her 105th year. Devoted wife of the late John. Cherished mother of Mary (Pat) and t he late Matthew. Loving grandmother of David (Dorothy), Lisa, Maricia (Tavarus), and Christopher. Adored great grandmother of Melissa, Steven, Amanda, and Kayne. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Reposing Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 203 Main Street, Center Moriches, N.Y. where a religious service will be held Friday 3 PM. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 AM. Interment following Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Center Moriches, NY. Visiting Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2019