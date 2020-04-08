|
SLAVKIN - Rabbi Rievan W., 85, of Smithtown, NY, passed away on April 6, 2020 from complications due to the Coronavirus. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 31, 1935 to Isadore and Katie Weiner Slavkin. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh followed by rabbinical school at the Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati, OH, and Rievan earned a Master's degree in Marriage and Family Counseling from Hofstra University in 1987. Rievan was married to his wife, Rosalie Specter, for 60 years. Rievan served the congregation of Sinai Reform Temple in Bay Shore until his retirement in 2001. For several more years, he continued to teach Holocaust Studies at the Brentwood Campus at Suffolk Community College. Rabbi Slavkin worked tirelessly to make Jewish education relevant for his students and create an open dialogue with the interfaith communities and its clergies. He is survived by two children, Susan (Christopher) and Deborah (Jonathan) and three beloved grandchildren: Michael, Julie, and Jeremy. He was also brother to the late Sylvia Slavkin Clateman and the late Dr. Marvin Slavkin (Diane). Private family services were held on April 7th at Mount Golda Cemetery. Memorial donations may be mailed to the American Jewish Archives, 3101 Clifton Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45220 or online at donate.huc.edu; please note The American Jewish Archives in the "Comments" field.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 8, 2020