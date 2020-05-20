|
|
RAPP - Rachel C., in her 89th year, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on May 16th, 2020.A resident of Ridge, NY, formerly of Floral Park Village. Beloved wife of Peter J. for almost 70 years. Loving sister of Mary. Cherished and devoted mother of Steven (Katherine), Peter (Gina), Karen (John) and Patricia (Kevin). Proud Nana of eight (Tracy, Amy, Johnny, Katie, Kelly, Jillian, Brent and Laura). Forever missed, forever in our hearts.
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020