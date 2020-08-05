1/
Rachel Mastrangelo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MASTRANGELO- Rachel Anne, peacefully passed on July 31, 2020 after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Rachel is remembered most as an artist; her creativity encompassed all mediums. Illustration, song, dance, world-building, and gardening were all elevated by her boundless imagination. Beloved wife of Sean Stettler. Cherished daughter of Ralph and Judith Mastrangelo of East Northport, NY. Loving sister to Eva (Carl), Sarah (Brandon), and Christina, sister-in-law of Amanda (Jason), and Dana (Mike). Granddaughter to Mario. Niece of Mary Ann, Al, Marie, Rick, Jerry, David, and Anne. The best aunt to her nieces and nephews, and cousin to many. Visitation Thursday 2-4 PM at the Bruegge- mann Funeral Home - 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY 11731. Funeral Mass Friday 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary RC Church, Melville. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Living Beyond Breast Cancer organization. 40 Monument Road, Suite 104 - Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 www.lbbc.org www.bfhli.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved