Rachel Mastrangelo

MASTRANGELO- Rachel Anne, peacefully passed on July 31, 2020 after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Rachel is remembered most as an artist; her creativity encompassed all mediums. Illustration, song, dance, world-building, and gardening were all elevated by her boundless imagination. Beloved wife of Sean Stettler. Cherished daughter of Ralph and Judith Mastrangelo of East Northport, NY. Loving sister to Eva (Carl), Sarah (Brandon), and Christina, sister-in-law of Amanda (Jason), and Dana (Mike). Granddaughter to Mario. Niece of Mary Ann, Al, Marie, Rick, Jerry, David, and Anne. The best aunt to her nieces and nephews, and cousin to many. Visitation Thursday 2-4 PM at the Bruegge- mann Funeral Home - 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY 11731. Funeral Mass Friday 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary RC Church, Melville. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Living Beyond Breast Cancer organization. 40 Monument Road, Suite 104 - Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 www.lbbc.org
