Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard's R.C. Church
Levittown, NY
Entombment
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
Rafael Nardo Notice
NARDO - Rafael of Levittown, NY on February 22, 2019, at the age of 98. Beloved husband of Antoinette. Loving father of Richard (Grace), Rafael (Debra), Anita Bragaw (George), Robert (Rosemarie), Raymond (Kim), and the late Roger. Cherished grandfather of Alan, Laura, Taylor, Richard, Amanda, Elizabeth, Victoria, Paige, Leo, Angelo, Izabella, Carmela, and Valentino. Dedicated teacher at Lynbrook High School. Family will receive friends Monday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 10:00 am, at St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Levittown, NY. Entombment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019
