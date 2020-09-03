RAHUL SHAH

SHAH -Rahul, founder and CEO of Ideal Asset Management, passed away suddenly on August 18th at the age of 41. A graduate of Boston University with a BA in Economics, Rahul earned an MBA from the City University of New York. Since founding Ideal Asset Management with his wife Anjani in 2007, the New York-based independent investment management firm became noted for investment strategies focused on long-term wealth generation. Thoughtful, prudent and measured in safeguarding his clients' well-being, Rahul exhibited a deep kindness and entrepreneurial passion that earned the respect and admiration of all. Highly regarded as a thought leader, the media frequently sought his market commentary and his insights were valued by the industry and investors alike. He was an ardent, long-life fan of baseball, especially the Yankees, and scouted prospective baseball players with a zeal that mirrored his insights about investments. His passion for collecting baseball cards was matched only by his love for music. A self-taught pianist, he also played the guitar for the enjoyment of friends and family. Rahul is survived by his beloved wife Anjani, his son Mohan and his parents Drs. Shashi and Pushpa Shah.







