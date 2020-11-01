1/
The Honorable Ralph A. SCORDINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCORDINO - The Honorable Ralph A., 71, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Cochecton, New York. Distinguished Mayor of Babylon Village. He is survived by his wife Linda, his children and their spouses, Dina and Spiro, Paul and Jaime, and by his granddaughters, Ava and Olivia. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Tuesday 12:00 PM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon, LI. Interment to follow at North Babylon Cemetery, North Babylon, LI. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.) on Sunday, November 1st from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and Monday, November 2nd from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The family suggests memorial donations to be made to The Argyle Restoration Fund, Care of Babylon Village Hall, 153 West Main Street, Babylon, NY 11702. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Reposing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Reposing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved