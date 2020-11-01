SCORDINO - The Honorable Ralph A., 71, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Cochecton, New York. Distinguished Mayor of Babylon Village. He is survived by his wife Linda, his children and their spouses, Dina and Spiro, Paul and Jaime, and by his granddaughters, Ava and Olivia. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Tuesday 12:00 PM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon, LI. Interment to follow at North Babylon Cemetery, North Babylon, LI. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.) on Sunday, November 1st from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and Monday, November 2nd from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The family suggests memorial donations to be made to The Argyle Restoration Fund, Care of Babylon Village Hall, 153 West Main Street, Babylon, NY 11702. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM