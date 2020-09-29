HELMIG- Ralph Charles "Bud" 85, born in Lima, OH and lived in Centereach, NY, passed away on September 22, 2020. After graduating from St. John High School in Lima, he joined the Navy. After studying and working in Chicago, he moved to Long Island where he met his wife Janet, had four daughters, and worked as an electrical technician at the Brookhaven National Lab for 33 years.He is predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Marguerite Helmig, sisters Cecelia Helmig and Mary Wetzel (Dick), and brothers Carl Helmig, Clarence Helmig Jr., and Tom Helmig (Lois). He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet, daughters Deanna Helmig, Linda Helmig Bram (Tony), Karen Helmig (Valerio), and Christine Naselli (Tyler), grandchildren Sophia, Jack, Livia, Nico, and Brooke, brother Ed Helmig (Joanne), sister-in-law Carol Helmig, and a large extended family. Funeral services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Long Island State Veterans Home.







