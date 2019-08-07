Home

Services
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 957-0300
Wake
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View Map
Wake
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Lindenhurst, NY
View Map
DeROSA - Ralph of Lindenhurst, NY passed on July 29, 2019 at the age of 82 in Stony Brook, NY. Cherished brother of Marion Flynn, beloved father of 4, grandfather of 11, great-grandfather of 2 and loving uncle and great uncle. He retired from Con Edison after 39 years to enjoy his model train hobby and his RV travel throughout the United States. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones. The wake will be held at Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, NY 11757 on Friday, August 9th from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. The Funeral Mass is 9am Saturday, August 10am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Lindenhurst, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 7, 2019
