Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Keck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph F. Keck


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph F. Keck Notice
KECK - Ralph F., age 77, formerly of Farmingdale, NY died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at home in Bluffton, SC. Mr. Keck is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Patricia Joyce Keck; devoted children, son, Michael J. Keck (Allison); daughter, Kathleen E. Garrison (David); and grandson, Colin C. Keck, who filled his heart with great pride and joy. May angels come to greet him and lead him into Paradise. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 - 8:00 pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910.
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now