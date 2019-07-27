|
KECK - Ralph F., age 77, formerly of Farmingdale, NY died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at home in Bluffton, SC. Mr. Keck is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Patricia Joyce Keck; devoted children, son, Michael J. Keck (Allison); daughter, Kathleen E. Garrison (David); and grandson, Colin C. Keck, who filled his heart with great pride and joy. May angels come to greet him and lead him into Paradise. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 - 8:00 pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910.
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019